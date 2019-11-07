YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photos)
Andhra's 'Nero', Jagan busy playing video-games at his palatial home: Naidu

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:47 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over his "five months' misrule" and said that the "Nero of Andhra Pradesh" is busy playing video-games at his palatial home.
"When Rome burned, Nero fiddled. When Andhra Pradesh is burning under financial strain due to 5 months' misrule and construction workers are ending lives, the Nero of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is busy playing video-games at his palatial home on which a staggering Rs 15.65 crore was spent by the government. Shocking," Naidu tweeted.
He had earlier raised questions over the amount of money spent on the Chief Minister's new camp and residence office building.
On Wednesday, Naidu took to Twitter to question the funds allegedly allocated to fix windows of the chief minister's residence.
He tweeted, "YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government has allotted a whopping Rs 73 lakhs to fix windows for his house! Now that's one super-expensive view at the expense of State exchequer! This comes at a time when Andhra Pradesh is grappling with the fiscal mess caused by mismanagement in the last 5 months. Truly cringe-worthy!"
In an official statement, the TDP chief further stated that even a new R&B buildings section along with supporting staff is also established.
Sharing details of different government orders, TDP alleged that soon after the swearing-in of Reddy, in June a government order was released for road widening works at his residence at Tadepalli village whereas on next day another order was released for making security arrangements like barricading, guard room, police barrack, security posts and helipad construction with an estimated amount of Rs 1.895 lakhs.
Further quoting expenditures on electro-mechanical works, security arrangements at the CM's residence, compensation for additional requirement of the land of 0.14 acres for construction of view cutter among other, the TDP had accused the state government of spending crores on the Chief Minister's order.
Reddy was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30. He took over from Naidu after the latter's party faced defeat in the Assembly elections. (ANI)

