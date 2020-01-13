Andhra Pradesh: Police stop pro-decentralisation rally, detains YSRCP legislator

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Police here on Monday detained YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) legislator Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and his supporters for organising a rally in favour of government's proposal of three capitals in the state.

Earlier, police had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the area, which prohibits an assembly of four or more people.

A rally that started from Penumaka village was scheduled to end at Tadepalli. YSRCP cadre and people carried placard and raised slogans in favour of decentralisation of power.

The police did not allow the rally to proceed and held Reddy. He was later released. Along with Reddy, several party leaders and women who came to attend the rally were also detained at Mangalagiri police station.

Meanwhile, YSRCP activists and local people had gathered outside the police station, demanding the immediate release of the party leader.

Tensions have been rising in the state since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had mooted the idea of three capitals, Vishakhapatnam and Kurnool along with Amaravati for the purpose of 'decentralised development. Opposition parties are protesting against the three capital announcement.

Protests are happening all across the state including at Mandadam, Tulluru, Velagapudi village. On Saturday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu was held at the Renigunta airport as several TDP members were detained after section 144 was imposed at the airport ahead of Naidu's arrival. (ANI)







