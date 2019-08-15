Anil Sharma not expelled from BJP, will complain against him to HP Speaker: Satti

Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh BJP unit president Satpal Singh Satti on Wednesday said that Anil Sharma has not yet been expelled from the party and they will file a complaint against him to the Speaker of state Assembly.

"We have collected records against him and we will now complain against him to Speaker (Rajeev Bindal). After that, a decision on his expulsion from the party will be taken," Satti told media here.

Satti said that Sharma was expelled from the state Cabinet when his son contested in the Lok Sabha elections on the Congress ticket.

Sharma had to quit Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur led Cabinet after he refused to campaign against his son. The BJP had to field sitting MP Ram Swaroop Sharma in place of him.

Earlier today while talking to ANI, BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh said, "Who so ever be, if he goes against the party line, he will have to face action. He (Sharma) went against the party line. So action has been taken against him."

However, Anil Sharma said that he has been waiting for the party's decision for a long time.

"Whatever the party has decided, I have got to know only through the media. When I resigned from the Council of Ministers before the elections, I had said that I will accept the decision of the party, whatever it is. Because the party ordered me to work against my son, I had said that I cannot go against the family...so, I won't support BJP or Congress either," he told ANI.

"I was waiting for the party's decision for a long time. The party has taken a decision, I will not comment on it," he added. (ANI)

