Anil Vij asks Haryana DGP to ensure force not used against migrant workers

Ambala (Haryana) [India], May 18 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has asked state DGP Manoj Yadav to ensure that lathi-charge or force is not used on migrant workers and senior officials should visit the spot and resolve the situation if there was a need.

Police in Yamunanagar on Saturday had resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse migrant labourers who were going on foot and cycles towards their native state Uttar Pradesh from Punjab and Haryana.

"I have instructed the State DGP to ensure that no force is used on migrants. If Yamunanagar like incident occurs then the officials should reach the spot to pacify the situation," Vij told ANI on Monday.

He said that Haryana government will send back the migrants to their native places if the concerned states government gives them 'no-objection certificate'.

"If the concerned states give us NOC, we will send the migrants to their homes within four days. The difficulty is that states are not accepting them. We understand the situation of states as well since quarantining, testing and arranging food is not easy. However, it is the duty of states to facilitate migrants and help them to go back to homes," he said.

Responding to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who had termed lockdown unconstitutional, Vij said lockdown has been extended by the Centre in a democratic manner after taking all the states into confidence.

"Owaisi doesn't know what is lockdown. He never follows any rules and regulation. Prime Minister Modi has extended lockdown in a democratic manner. He discussed it with every state and took suggestions from all chief ministers," Vij said.


