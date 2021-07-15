Anil Vij suggests Sidhu to form his own party amid rift in Punjab Congress

Ambala (Haryana) [India], July 15 (ANI): Amid the rift in the Punjab Congress, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij took a dig at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and advised him to form his own party.

Speaking to the reporters, Vij said, "It is Sidhu's personal choice to join whichever party he wants. My personal advice to him is that do not spoil parties by switching them frequently, make your separate party."



Navjot Singh Sidhu is at loggerheads with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over several issues. The central leadership of Congress is finding a solution to the factionalism in the Punjab unit ahead of assembly polls early next year.

Sidhu met the panel and also had meetings with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Chief Minister, who also met the panel, later met party chief Sonia Gandhi.

There is speculation that Congress will appoint a new party chief in the state and there will be changes in the Punjab cabinet. (ANI)

