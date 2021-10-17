Announce Muslim candidate as CM face in Karnataka: Congress MLA challenges Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 17 (ANI): Hitting back at former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy over allegation that Congress is trying to destroy the minorities in the state, Congress leader BZ Zameer Ahmad khan on Sunday asked the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader to announce a Muslim name for the next chief minister candidate for the state if the party comes to power.

"Let Kumaraswamy first announce and convince his father to announce a Muslim candidate or minority candidate for the next chief ministerial post in Karnataka instead of making allegations against Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah. Talking against the former chief minister and making allegations show his irresponsible behaviour," said Khan.



The Congress leader said that Siddaramaiah has done everything for the benefit of the minority community, and alleged that JDS chief HD Devegowda does not have any concern towards the minority community.

"There were chances in Hassan and Ramanagara where Muslim candidates could have won the elections but he did not give tickets to minority candidates in Hassan and Ramanagara. And, now he is making allegations. Why could not he give a ticket to the grandson of former union minister Jaffer Sharief in Mandya instead of his son? It is the silly family politics," he added.

HD Kumaraswamy earlier made allegations that Congress and Siddaramaiah are trying to destroy the minorities in Karnataka. (ANI)

