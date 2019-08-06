Ranjeet Ranjan speaking to ANI on Tuesday
Another Cong leader backs abrogation of Article 370

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:40 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Another Congress leader has come out in support of the BJP-led Central government's move to repeal Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking to ANI, Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Tuesday said Article 370 is a provision that eventually had to be revoked.
"Because we're in Opposition, people expect us to oppose. But in my opinion, the decision to revoke Article 370, that was anyway temporary and had to be revoked, is the right decision," she said, adding, "This is the right move by the government as it integrates Kashmiris with the other people of the nation. Kashmiri women used to be denied property rights if they married a person from another state. With the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, these issues would be addressed."
Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had said those who supported the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 were unaware of the history of Jammu and Kashmir and must enlighten themselves on the same and then continue in the party.
Responding to Azad's statement, Ranjan said her stand on the issue was personal and from the point of view of an Indian citizen.
"This may have come from the party's side (Azad's statement). Jab majdar mein naav ho or khewanhar nahi mil raha ho, naav ko khud hi khewna padta hai (when a boat is in tides and there is no one to steer it to safety, we have to do it ourselves)," she said.
While senior leaders such as former Home Minister P Chidambaram and Azad vehemently opposed the abrogation of Article 370, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Deepender Hooda and Raebareli Sadar MLA Aditi Singh extended support to the Central government's decision, thus leading to a division of opinion within the Congress.
Singh, while backing the Centre's move to scrap Article 370, had said the decision should not be politicised, as it is in the greater interest of the country.
Senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi was also among those supporting the Centre's move and said a mistake of history has been corrected.
"Ram Manohar Lohia ji under whom I had political training was always against this Article. A mistake of history has been corrected today, albeit late," Dwivedi, who was considered very close to party leader Sonia Gandhi a few years ago, had told ANI on Monday. (ANI)

