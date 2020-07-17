Another Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA resigns, joins BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Sumitra Devi Kasdekar on Thursday resigned from her Assembly membership and later joined the BJP.

She submitted her resignation to protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma which was later accepted as well.

Kasdekar was representing Nepanagar Assembly constituency.

A few hours later, she met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and joined BJP.

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from Assembly paving way for Chouhan to take over as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time. (ANI)

