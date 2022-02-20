Anti-BJP front: Telangana CM KCR to meet Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar in Mumbai today

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 20 (ANI): Days after giving a call to Opposition parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit Mumbai on Sunday where he is scheduled to meet his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

According to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray invited the Telangana Chief Minister and his team to dinner. National political issues will be discussed during these meetings, the party informed.

KCR will leave for Mumbai on Sunday morning and will return to Hyderabad by evening.



K Chandrashekar Rao had earlier hit out at the BJP and said that it should be "expelled" from the country or else the country will be "ruined". He also called for political forces coming together to "oust" the BJP from power.

As part of efforts to bring various opposition parties together against the BJP, KCR is also planning to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, former Prime Minister HD Devegowda extended support to KCR for the initiative.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had also said that chief ministers of non-NDA-ruled states would soon hold a convention in Delhi. (ANI)

