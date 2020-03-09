Anti-CAA hoardings case: BSP slams UP govt for interference in judicial work

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Monday slammed Uttar Pradesh government for "trying to interfere" and "giving directions to the judiciary" in the case related to Lucknow district administration's action to install hoardings with photos and addresses of 53 anti-CAA protesters at prominent crossings across the city.

Speaking to ANI, on the issue of installation of hoardings with photos and addresses of anti-CAA protesters, Sudhindra Bhadoria said, "In this case, we see that the government in Uttar Pradesh is trying to interfere and they are also giving directions to the judiciary. This is a very serious issue that will weaken the Constitution of India and I think the government of Uttar Pradesh should refrain from doing it. It is very clear that the legislature, executive and judiciary have different powers and they should be exercised with restraint and of course within the framework of the Indian Constitution."

The Allahabad High Court on Sunday observed that the Uttar Pradesh government's action of putting up hoardings featuring names with photographs of those accused of violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is a violation of their privacy.

This was after a bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha took suo motu cognisance of the hoardings and asked Lucknow Commissioner of Police Sujit Pandey and District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash to explain the law under which the hoardings were put up. (ANI)

