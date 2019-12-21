Anti-CAA protest: CM Yediyurappa to hold meeting with officials in Mangaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shobha Karandlaje, who represents the Udupi-Chikmagalur constituency on Saturday informed media that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will hold a meeting with the higher officials in the wake of the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be visiting Mangaluru today and will hold a meeting with the officials. Our wish is that there should be peace in Karnataka and Mangaluru," she added.

On Thursday, two people were killed in Mangaluru in the alleged police firing after protests against the new citizenship law turned violent despite prohibitory orders in the area.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

The BJP MP also informed media that the Karnataka Chief Minister will also visit the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal to enquire about Pejawar Seer Vishwesha Teertha's health.

The 88-year-old pontiff is receiving treated for extensive Pneumonia at the medical center. (ANI)

