Anti-CAA protesters to get pension if SP voted to power in UP: Ram Govind Yadav

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Promising pension to anti-CAA protesters if voted to power in the state, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary also said that his party would give compensation to the kin of those jailed or killed during the protests.

"They (protesters) have raised their voice to save democracy and the Constitution. SP loves people who work for safeguarding the Constitution. They will be given pension if we come into power at the Centre and in the state," Chaudhry told reporters here on Friday.

He also said that the family of those killed in anti-CAA protests will be given compensation if the SP government comes into power in the state.

Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants should not be repatriated, the SP leader demanded. "Not at all. Whoever has come in the country, should not be deported," he said when asked if illegal Bangladeshi immigrants should be deported.

Chaudhry accused the ruling BJP of instigating violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in UP and demanded a probe into the incidents of violence.

"Violence was unleashed by RSS and BJP people during anti-CAA protests. We demand an inquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court," he said.

He said that the SP considers CAA, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) as a blot on the Constitution. "SP considers them as laws that seek to snatch citizen's rights. The party will never accept them," Chaudhry said.

On Dec 31, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav led a cycle rally of party MLAs against the CAA, NRC, NPR from the party headquarters to state Assembly.

At least 19 people have been killed in violent protests that erupted in several parts of Uttar Pradesh against the CAA and NRC. (ANI)

