Anti-CAA protestors using students to stoke hatred: Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that anti-CAA protestors are using students to stoke hatred across the country and Amulya's case is no different.

"Amulya has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days (for raising pro-Pakistan slogan). We are looking into the background of the whole thing. She has posted a lot on the social media site, Facebook. We are trying to ascertain who were the organisers of this protest," Bommai told ANI.

"This is part of a larger conspiracy. CAA is not about taking away the citizenship of any person. It is about giving citizenship to persecuted minorities of three nations. The protestors are only trying to stoke hatred amongst communities. They are using students of JNU, AMU and other universities. In the present case, they used Amulya who comes from a Naxal-affected region," he added.

Amulya raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at an anti-CAA protest organised here on Thursday where AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was also invited.

A case has been registered under Section 124A (Offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code against the student. (ANI)

