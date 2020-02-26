Anti-CAA protests are unconstitutional: UP Law Minister

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday said that protests against the Centre's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were unconstitutional.

Terming the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh and other anti-CAA protests as 'unconstitutional,' he said: "If any law has been passed in parliament, it must be respected by all."

He further said the CAA is not applicable to any citizen of India. "Some political parties are fooling the public and are conducting these protests which, is saddening to see," he told ANI.

"I feel the people must discuss the matters of how to take India forward. One must utilise their mind and energy there only," he added. (ANI)