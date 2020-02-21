Anti-CAA protests becoming an occasion for pro-Pakistani slogans: Muraleedharan

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): BJP leader and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday said it an alarming situation that protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is turning to be an occasion for pro-Pakistani slogans.

Muraleedharan's comments came after a woman raised pro-Pakistani slogans at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru on Thursday.

"It an alarming situation that protests against CAA is turning to be an occasion for pro-Pakistani slogans. This is the apprehension that all the patriotic people of this country have been voicing," Muraleedharan told ANI.

He said there are sections of people associated with agitation against CAA.

"Section of people associated with agitation against CAA are being utilised and hijacked by pro-Pakistani elements who are out to damage the integrity of the country," the union minister said.

Muraleedharan assured that the government will take suitable action to see that such things never take place in future.

"I would also like to caution people of this country to be aware of such elements and stay away from all such protest," he said.

A protest organised by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was briefly interrupted on Thursday when a girl named Amulya managed to reach the stage and started shouting slogans like 'Pakistan Zindabad' before organisers and cops on duty whisked her away.

Owaisi himself rushed to take the mike from her and later said, "I condemn this statement. The woman is not associated with us. Humare liye Bharat zindabad tha, zindabad rahega." (ANI)

