Anti- CAA protests: Owaisi creating panic among people in Telangana, says BJP's Dr Laxman

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Telangana State BJP president Dr Laxman on Friday said that the permission should not be given to Asaduddin Owaisi, President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), for conducting a meeting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Charminar and added that the Hyderabad MP is trying to mislead Muslim on the new citizenship law.

"Today, the BJP delegation led by me has met Hyderabad Police Commissioner and appealed him that permission should not be given to Asaduddin Owaisi to organise a meeting at Charminar against CAA and NRC. Owaisi brothers (Asaduddin Owaisi and Akberuddin Owaisi) are creating panic among people in Telangana."

He further stated that the Central government has taken this decision in public interest.

"Today, the central government led by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are taking historic decisions by taking into confidence in all sections of the people. This is not being digested by Asaduddin Owaisi and Majlis party. In the name of CAA, Muslims are being misled by them (Majlis party) and they (Majlis Party) are being supported by Telangana Rashtra Samithi party and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Protests broke out in different parts of the country against the CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

