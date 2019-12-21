Anti-CAA stir: CPI MP Viswam released by K'taka police, dropped to Kerala's Manjeshwaram

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): CPI's Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam, who was detained by the Karnataka Police for defying curfew imposed in Mangaluru due to anti-Citizenship law protest, has been released and dropped to Manjeshwaram town in Kerala.

"Binoy Vishwam, who was detained in Mangaluru, was dropped to Manjeshwaram in Kerala today evening," police said.

Viswam and some party other protestors who staged a protest here against the CAA, were detained by the police in Mangaluru this morning.

The protesters raised 'Save India, Save Democracy' slogans and criticised the Yediyurappa government for its actions against those protesting against the new law.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa stated that the curfew in Bengaluru will be relaxed during day-time today, while Section 144 will be implemented in Mangaluru from December, 23.



"The curfew will be relaxed from 3 pm to 6 pm in Mangaluru today, while the night curfew will continue. The curfew will also be relaxed during day-time tomorrow, and section 144 will be imposed from 23rd December," said Yediyurappa. (ANI)

