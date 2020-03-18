Anti-defection law should be abrogated, says Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday took to Twitter and said that the anti-defection law must be done away with as it is against the basic principle of democracy.

"Anti Defection Law should be abrogated. MLA's should be given free hand to express their choice. Anti Defection law is against the basic Principle of Democracy," the Minister said.

This comes in the backdrop of the political tussle that is underway in Madhya Pradesh since the resignation of Jyorityaditya Scindia along with 22 MLAs.

The resignation of these MLAs has plunged the Kamal Nath government into a crisis. (ANI)

