'Anti-national activities' going on in many private madrassas in Assam, alleges state BJP

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 6 (ANI): The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday alleged that "anti-national activities" are going on in many of the private madrassas in the state and urged the administration to "keep a close watch if education is imparted in those private madrassas on the lines of government madrassas".

BJP spokespersons Ranjib Kumar Sharma and Mominul Awal made the allegations during a press conference here.

The spokespersons further said that an Islamic terror outfit 'Al-Qaida in Indian Subcontinent' (AQIS) has sprung up in the Madrassas situated in char-chapori(riverine) areas in the form of sleeper cells covering a wide network and the process has caught pace in the past couple of years.

Spokespersons, referring to the arrest of five youths from Barpeta district's Chakaliyapara Madrassa by Assam Police recently, said, "this has exposed the wide network of the extremist outfit in the majority of the madrassas in the char- chapori areas of the state."

"In many of the private madrassas anti-national activities are going in recent times and they urged the administration to keep a close watch whether education is being imparted on those private madrassas on the lines of government madrassas. It is very shocking that in these private madrassas of the state, the majority of the students are not aware of Mahapurush Sankardeva, Madhabdeva and Lachit Borphukan," they added.



Hitting out at Opposition Congress, All India United Democratic Front and AMSU, they said that they have been appeasing the minorities and never raised a voice against the "militant network".

"These political parties who have been appeasing the minorities have never raised any voice or taken any initiative against the widespread militant network in the riverine areas," they said.

The party spokesmen alleged that Congress, AIUDF and AMSU have always been working in tandem with "Islamic extremist organisations".

Spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sharma further said the way Hakkani Network is at work to spread Islamic extremism across the globe.

"AQIS is also working steadfastly using the madrassa to set up sleeper cells in Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa and other states along with Myanmar and Nepal. The incident that took at Barpeta's Chakaliyapara madrassa is a classic example of this," Sharma said.

Sharma further said that the dreaded 'AQIS ' is directly associated with ISIS and Al-Qaida. (ANI)

