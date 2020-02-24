Anti-Sikh face of Cong, Gandhi family exposed: SAD

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislative party on Monday said the anti-Sikh face of the Congress party and the Gandhi family had been exposed with the ruling party refusing to give a statement on hurting of Sikh sentiments by State DGP Dinkar Gupta in the Vidhan Sabha.

The SAD legislative wing, which even held a protest on this issue both outside and inside the Vidhan Sabha besides demanding the dismissal of Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu for confessing that he had sheltered terrorists, said now it was clear that the Gandhi family was behind the conspiracy to close down the Kartarpur corridor.

"The Congress government has proved that it is following the footsteps of Indira Gandhi and that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi continue to harbour ill will against the Sikh community. Earlier also Jawahar Lal Nehru refused to make Kartarpur Sahib part of India and later his daughter Indira Gandhi refused to listen to repeated requests of the Sikh community to create a Corridor to access Sri Kartarpur Sahib," said legislative wing leader Sharanjit Dhillon and Bikram Singh Majithia in a statement.

The leaders said it was a black day in the history of the Vidhan Sabha that the said House which had celebrated the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor was now witness to the Congress party becoming a party to despicable attempts to shut it down by refusing to give a clear cut statement on the burning issue.

They said that it was condemnable that Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh did not attend the assembly session today and set the record straight.

"We even requested Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra to give a statement on this issue to dispel the agitation amongst the Sikh community but neither he nor any other cabinet minister or any Congress legislator spoke on this issue," they said. (ANI)

