Anti-social elements trying to divide people: Bommai on statues vandalism

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 19 (ANI): Terming Sangolli Rayanna and Chhatrapati Shivaji as 'idols' after reports of vandalisation of their statues in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said that some anti-social elements are trying to divide people and create disturbance.

"Shivaji Maharaj and Sangolli Rayanna, both are freedom fighters and our idols. I respect and follow them. Some anti-social elements trying to create disturbance and are trying to divide people in terms of language and other things," said Bommai.

"A total of 30 people have been arrested in connection with the desecration of Shivaji Maharaj & Sangolli Rayanna statues," he added.



There have been reports of purported videos that showed some people pouring black ink on the face of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Sankey Tank Road in Bengaluru and attack on the Sangolli Rayanna statue in Belagavi.

"27 arrested in 3 police station limits in Belagavi for attacking the Sangolli Rayanna statue," K Tyagarajan, Belagavi commissioner of police had said earlier.

Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) followers gathered in Belagavi and protested against the Karnataka government at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk.

The miscreants smashed around 26 vehicles of the Karnataka government and police at Belagavi. The protestors alleged that Kannada goons have defaced a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Bangalore.

"The insult on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Bengaluru is an insult to Hindu society as well. Shivaji maharaja has dedicated His life to Hindu samaj. Act of Some miscreants insulting the statue of Shivaji maharaja is highly condemnable," said Abhay Patil, MLA Belagavi constituency. (ANI)

