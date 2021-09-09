Antilia bomb scare case: Param Bir Singh deliberately 'misled' Anil Deshmukh, Uddhav Thackeray, claims Nawab Malik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik has alleged that former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh deliberately "misled" Anil Deshmukh as well as Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the Antilia bomb scare case.

"NIA's charge sheet in Antilia case raised many questions. Sachin Waze was framed as the main accused. From day one, we are saying that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled allegations against Anil Deshmukh to save himself," Malik told the media persons here on Wednesday.

"Singh misled the Chief Minister and others. Singh met Waze behind closed doors. Findings of the charge sheet imply that the person behind manipulation is not being questioned. He framed the minister on the behest of BJP," Malik said.

This came after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday stated that Sachin Waze hatched the conspiracy to place the Scorpio-laden with Gelatine sticks (explosives) and a threat note addressed to RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani near his Antilia resident to "regain his clout as an ace detective" after he was reinstated from his suspension in 2020.

The agency said that Waze, an Assistant Police Inspector in Maharashtra Police, was under suspension and was reinstated in 2020, and posted in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police. In 2004, Waze was suspended in the Khwaja Yunus custodial death case.

Reacting to Nawab Malik's allegations over Param Bir Singh, Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar asked Malik to take help of the judiciary if they have issues with the charge sheet.

"NIA is doing its job. Those who want to raise questions on its charge sheet can go to court. NIA's charge sheet should not be used to play politics," Shelar said.



A businessman Bimal Agrawal has filed this complaint against former CP.

This is the fourth extortion case against Singh and the second filed in Mumbai.

Earlier on July 23, a case of extortion was registered against Param Bir Singh at Kopari Police Station in Thane City Police Commissionerate.

The Enforcement Directorate had previously summoned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Param Bir Singh, on July 12, sought more time from the ED to appear before it ahead of his summons citing health reasons.

Singh, in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked for suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

Waze was arrested in March in connection with the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe into the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The case against the former Home Minister was registered on May 11. (ANI)

