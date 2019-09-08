Antony committee to look into MP Congress infighting issue

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The issue of infighting in Madhya Pradesh Congress has been handed over to the party's discipline committee, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said after meeting interim party president Sonia Gandhi here on Saturday.

Former Union Minister AK Antony-headed committee will hear the leaders of the warring factions from the state and take a decision accordingly.

"We have discussed the political situation of Madhya Pradesh. She has expressed concerns over issues of indiscipline in the state. The matter has been handed over to Congress' discipline committee president AK Antony. Whoever has a complaint can approach him," Nath told reporters here.

The development comes a day after Madhya Pradesh in-charge Dipak Babaria submitted a detailed report over statements made by some state leaders.

The report mentioned that some ministers had complaints against former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, seeking replies for the works recommended by him.

Earlier this week, State Forest Minister Umang Singhar wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi complaining about Singh. He had alleged that the former Chief Minister was running the government from 'behind curtains' and accused him of interfering in the government's functioning. (ANI)

