MoS (finance) Anurag Thakur speaks to ANI in New Delhi [Photo/ANI]
Anurag Thakur expresses happiness over BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:03 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Saturday expressed happiness over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sealing the deal with Jannayak Janata Party-led by Dushyant Chautala to form government in the state.
Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "Whatever Haryana people wanted is happening now. The leadership of the BJP-Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in the state will bring development in the region. I am thankful to Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the victory in the state. I also thank Dushyant Chautala for doing hard work."
In the recently concluded state assembly elections, the 11-month old JJP won 10 seats and emerged in the role of kingmaker in view of a split verdict in the state. While the BJP won 40 seats in the 90-member Assembly, Congress won 31 seats in the results declared on Thursday.
Notably, the chief minister's post will remain with the BJP, the JJP will get the deputy chief minister's post.
Former Union Minister Vijay Goel also commented on the alliance between the JJP and BJP in Haryana and said, " With this, not only the BJP but the country will also move forward." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:26 IST

