Anurag Thakur lauds PM Modi for strengthening India's ties with other nations

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to address a mega diaspora event in Houston next week, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has lauded the PM for playing an instrumental role in strengthening India's relations with other nations.

Thakur said that Prime Minister Modi's efforts over the last five years provided an eye-opener into how India's relations had improved, strengthened with other nations, especially with the US.

"In the last couple of decades, we have seen the relation between India and US becoming stronger with each passing day. Successive governments have done well. But especially after Prime Minister Modi took over, he has taken it to the next level," the minister said.

"The relation between India and US has become stronger and at the personal level also with Obama earlier and now with Trump, Prime Minister Modi has a lot of comfort on a personal basis also to take up many issues. That's a big advantage to India that at the international level what India has gained in the last five-and-a-half years is outstanding. I think we should give credit to Modi for doing so," he added.

Over 50,000 people have already been registered for the mega diaspora event at the NRG Stadium in Houston which is being hosted by the Texas India Forum.

The event was confirmed by the White House yesterday, in a statement that read, "On Sunday, September 22, 2019, President Donald J Trump will travel to Houston, Texas, and Wapakoneta, Ohio, to underscore the important partnerships between the United States and India, and Australia. In Houston, President Trump will participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India."

The summit, with the theme of "Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" will highlight the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations. (ANI)

