Anurag Thakur slams Rafiq Ansari, accuses Samajwadi Party of creating fear 'psychosis' to gain votes in UP polls

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday, launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party leader Rafiq Ansari for the controversial remark, accusing Samajwadi Party of creating a "fear psychosis" among people to gain votes in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "Some people do politics of appeasement, hooliganism. They (SP) is working on a policy of creating fear psychosis to gain votes (creating an atmosphere of fear). They should remember that the manner in which hooliganism has ended in Uttar Pradesh in the past five years, would be continued in the next five years as well. We have promised the people of the state security for the women, rule of law along with the development of the state. Every woman feels safe in the state today."

Thakur reacted after Meerut MLA and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Rafiq Ansari on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government has tried to suppress the Muslim population and youth in Meerut over the last five years.

In a viral video, while campaigning for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Ansari said, "Within five years, Hindugardi was created, Hindugardi was created in every police station. The youth of Meerut and the Muslims of Meerut were suppressed by this government and not by anyone else."

Asked about Congress' decision to not field its candidate in Karhal constituency from where Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, the BJP leader said that it would hardly make a difference of nearly 700 votes.

"They formed Mahagathbandhan in 2017 and 2019, still could not defeat Modi-Yogi duo and we secured a huge win in the state and the country. Even if Congress does not field its candidates from there, it would hardly make a difference of 500-700 votes. Congress has a 2 per cent vote share remaining in Uttar Pradesh which would drop to less than 1 per cent this time," he said.

Exuding confidence in winning the upcoming polls, Thakur said that the BJP would retain the power based on the work that it has done in the past five years.

"The BJP government has made Uttar Pradesh the second biggest economy in the country from the 14th rank with Sabka Sath, Sabka Prayas. We have given homes to 43 lakh people in the state. We have taken steps to end hooliganism in the state. We have jailed 47,000 criminals with more to come. Where would the tap thieves give food to the public from?" he said. (ANI)