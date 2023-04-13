Anurag Thakur takes 'Maha thug bandhan' jibe at opposition parties over efforts at unity for 2024 battle

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Taking swipe at the opposition parties including Congress, RJD and JD-U over their efforts to forge unity to take on the BJP in the 2024 elections, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has said that these parties were coming together for 'Maha thug Bandhan'.

Janata Dal-United, RJD and Congress are partners in the ruling Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and state Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital on Wednesday as part of efforts to forge opposition unity.

Sources said there will be a meeting of opposition parties by the end of April. Nitish Kumar and Kharge will talk to them.

Thakur said opposition parties do not have leadership or policy and will not get the support of the people.



"When political parties that are indulging in corruption come together they form 'Maha Thug Bandhan'. Corruption cannot be hidden. People know that they have neither policies, nor leadership, or intention. People do not vote when there is a wrong intention. They don't have any policy, or leadership. People will not vote for them. During 2014, 2019 and UP polls also they formed this 'Maha Thug Bandhan' but nothing happened as people know about them," Thakur told ANI.

"The 22 years of politics of Narendra Modi from CM to PM have been honest and full of dedication. Where is the contest?" he asked.

He also took potshots at Congress over problems in its Rajasthan unit.

"Corruption is at a high level in Rajasthan. Crimes are increasing one after another, women feel unsafe in Rajasthan. But it does not have any impact on Ashok Gehlot. People have made up their mind in Rajasthan that people will vote out the corrupt government there," Thakur said.

Pilot on Tuesday held a day-long fast calling for action by the incumbent Ashok Gehlot government against alleged corruption during the previous BJP rule under former chief minister Vasundhara Raje. Pilot's move came even as Congress leadership had warned that any such action would be termed as anti-party activity. (ANI)

