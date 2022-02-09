Any statement I make will impact investigation: PM on Ferozepur security breach

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he would not speak on the issue of his security breach in Punjab's Ferozepur as it could impact the Supreme Court-mandated investigation.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, PM Modi said, "I have maintained silence on the issue. The Supreme Court is looking into the matter seriously. Any statement that I make in this regard will impact the investigation, and it is not right."

Expressing trust in the judiciary, PM Modi said, "Whatever it is, the Supreme Court's Committee will bring the truth before the nation. We should wait till then."

Recently, on February 6, the five-member committee set up by the Supreme Court had reached the incident site at Ferozepur to probe the case for the first time.

The Supreme Court had set up the committee on January 12, headed by retired top court judge Justice Indu Malhotra to probe into the security lapse.

After the security lapse of the Prime Minister last month, the Centre and the Punjab government had started separate investigations. Punjab formed a committee of retired Justice Mehtab Singh Gill and Home Secretary Anurag Verma. While the Centre also formed an inquiry committee headed by the Security Secretary along with Intelligence Bureau and SPG officers. The Central Committee had already started the investigation. Then the matter reached the Supreme Court. The top court dismissed both the committees and a joint inquiry committee was formed under the leadership of retired Justice Indu Malhotra. (ANI)