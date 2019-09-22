Any talks with Pak in future will be about PoK: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that talks with Pakistan could not be resumed until Islamabad stops "exporting terrorism" to India, and added that any future discussion would be held on Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), and not on Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, Singh also ruled out any possibility of talks with Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir.

"There can be no talks when terrorism is being exported across the border. Talks with Pakistan can resume only after it stops exporting terrorism. Our neighbour should keep in mind that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Future discussion can only be about PoK," Singh tweeted.

Earlier today, he warned Pakistan not to "repeat its mistake" to go for war with India as it did in 1965 and 1971. Addressing an event in Patna, Singh said that Pakistan would lose PoK if it dared to fight a war with India.

"Pakistan PM comes to PoK and suggests Pakistanis not to go to the border. It's good because if they come, they'll not be able to go back to Pakistan. They should not commit the mistake of repeating 1965 and 1971," Singh said.

He further said: "If they (Pakistan) repeat it, then they should think what will happen to PoK."

The government has on several occasions made it clear that talks between India and Pakistan cannot be resumed unless the latter stops using terrorism against India, saying that "talks and terror cannot go together."

His comments come days before the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, where a high octane clash is expected between India and Pakistan over the abrogation of Article 370 and human rights violations in Pakistan. (ANI)

