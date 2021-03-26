'Any updates for Warangal Rail Coach Factory?' KTR asks Piyush Goyal

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 25 (ANI) Telangana Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday enquired from the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal about the establishment of Warangal Rail Couch Factory.

"Dear Piyush ji, any updates of Warangal Rail Coach Factory as promised to the people of Telangana in AP Reorganisation Act?" tweeted Rao.



"The state government has already handed over 150 acres of land as directed by the Government of India, " he added.

Rao's tweet comes against the backdrop of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal's tweet regarding Marathwada Rail Coach Factory in Latur.

"Marathwada Rail Coach factory in Latur, Maharashtra has become a game-changer in the development of the region by creating a modern, industrial ecosystem. Set up at the cost of Rs 625 crore on 350 acres of land, the factory is capable of producing 250 coaches per annum," tweeted the railway minister on Monday. (ANI)

