AP Assembly furniture seized from ex-Speaker

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The furniture of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly was recovered from the showroom of former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao's son Siva Ram in Guntur on Monday.

The incident came to light after section officer in the Assembly Eswara Rao lodged a complaint with Tulluru police. Based on the complaint, a criminal case was registered against Kodela.

He admitted that he had taken the furniture and some electronic devices for personal use while in power. He later defended his move by claiming that he had taken it to set up his office in Guntur and Sattenapalli town.

As the issue took a serious turn, Kodela stated he will return the property and added Assembly staff can take back the furniture at any time. He also agreed to pay the cost of the furniture in cash. (ANI)

