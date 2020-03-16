AP Chief Secretary appeals SEC to revoke postponement of local body polls

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has appealed to the State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar to conduct the local body elections as per the schedule announced earlier.

Nilam Sawhney in her letter to SEC Ramesh Kumar said that,"The situation is under control for next 3 to 4 weeks.".

Sawhney requested the state election commissioner to revoke the order of postponement of local body elections and adhere to the schedule announced earlier.

Andhra Pradesh SEC yesterday announced the postponement of local body elections in the state citing coronavirus outbreak as a reason. (ANI)

