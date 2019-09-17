AP chief whip rejects political witch hunt behind Kodela's death

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy on Tuesday maintained that the ySR government had nothing to do with former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao's death and rejected the charge of political witch hunt leveled by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

"Chandrababu Naidu is the person who introduced faction politics in the state of Andhra Pradesh. There is no political witch-hunt by the government," he told reporters here.

"Kodela indulged in corruption by diverting the furniture of Andhra Pradesh Assembly for his own purposes. Many people suffered because of Kodela's corrupt and threatening practices," he added.

According to police sources, Rao hanged himself at his residence here. He was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police are investigating the matter.

Police have registered a case under relevant section and the investigation is being carried by ACP rank officer in Hyderabad. Police have asserted that the reason behind Rao's death will be known after the post-mortem report arrives. (ANI)