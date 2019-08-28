Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao while addressing the press on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao while addressing the press on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

AP Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao slams TDP for targeting YSRCP

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 20:14 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao on Wednesday slammed opposition TDP (Telugu Desam Party) for creating unwarranted ruckus on capital Amaravati and Polavaram project.
While interacting with the media at the state secretariat, he said, "Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy never told that the capital of the state would be changed or Polavaram project would be stopped but TDP is making such baseless allegations for mere political mileage."
Talking on the issues of construction of capital Amaravati and Polavaram irrigation project, he said, "TDP had said that they would give water from Polavaram project by 2018, but could do nothing. Chandrababu used to claim that he would make Amaravati akin to Bangkok or Singapore, but failed to resolve the problems of the public and could not fulfil the basic needs of the people."
That is the main reason for TDP's debacle in 2019 assembly elections. Even after this, Chandrababu and his followers have started mud-slinging on the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government about those projects. If they continue to do so, the TDP will not get even a single seat in next assembly elections," Rao added.
The minister continued that Reddy never told that his government would stop the Polavaram project. It may delay the project by 3 or 4 months but the project will not be halted. The earlier rulers had looted the state income on the name of Polavaram project, we are going for reverse tendering to prevent corrupt practices in that project, he explained.
Minister Kodali rubbished the allegations of TDP and clarified that Jagan government is not working for the development of a particular community or a particular area but on the development of all districts across the state.
He also informed the state government is going to launch a pilot project to supply quality rice to ration card holders from the first week of September in Srikakulam district. Under this scheme quality, rice will be supplied to the doorstep of the cardholders in packed bags. The rice bags will be door delivered through village/ward volunteers. The scheme will be implemented to all the 1.40 crore ration cardholders across the state from April 2020, he said.
He added that measures are being taken to supply rice in eco-friendly bags instead of polythene bags. In this regard, the government will buy 2 crore bags per month.
The minister categorically told that the existing ration dealers will not be removed. There were apprehensions among the existing ration dealers that they might be replaced with the village/ward volunteers. However, the minister assured that there is no such threat to them. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:53 IST

Despite global slowdown, India continues to be fastest-growing...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 27 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that despite the global slowdown, India continues to be the fastest-growing large economy and the world was looking positively to the Indian reforms and the development agenda undertaken by the Central gove

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:50 IST

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal launches integrated web portal for...

Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday launched a web portal 'Shagun' to provide all-inclusive information on school education including the results of students through a single platform.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:41 IST

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars here in Rajouri on Thursday morning, Indian Army sources said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:36 IST

Mamta-led govt to table Anti Lynching Bill in Assembly on Aug 30

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Mamata Banerjee-led government will introduce an Anti-Lynching Bill in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on August 30.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:27 IST

Cong MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi's close aide commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Shivkumar, a close aide of Congress MLA from Haryana's Adampur, Kuldeep Bishnoi allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Sunlight Colony here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:22 IST

India, Bangladesh discuss bilateral mechanisms to combat...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): A meeting between the Joint Task Force of India and Bangladesh set up in 2014 to combat smuggling of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) was held on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:20 IST

Rajasthan: 12 pistols, 20 live cartridges, fake currency seized,...

Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Twenty-three pistols, seven magazines, 20 live cartridges and fake Indian currency notes of Rs 1,0,76000 was seized by the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:13 IST

Stakeholder to brainstorm over need for 'New Age Economic...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): To discuss the role of regulators in changing economic environment and reforms envisaged for the power sector, key stakeholders from different sectors such as power, oil and gas, housing, telecom, banking and insurance will be coming together in Delhi on August 29.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:12 IST

Chennai: Congress workers protest against vandalism of Bhim Rao statue

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Party workers of the Indian National Congress here on Wednesday staged a protest against alleged vandalism of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar statue in Vedarayanam, which took place on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:10 IST

Just call Cong leaders supporters of Article 370 and people will...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said the people will beat the Congress leaders with shoes for not clearing their stand on the Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:02 IST

Congress leaders should not make statements that can demoralise...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Taking strong note of Congress leader Jai Ram Ramesh heaping praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Wednesday urged his party leaders to not make any statement which can demoralise the Congress cadre

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:02 IST

Odisha CM condoles DVF personnel's death

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday expressed condolences to the bereaved family of the District Voluntary Force (DVF) personnel who was killed during an exchange of fire between forces and Naxals.

Read More
iocl