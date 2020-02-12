AP decides to amend Panchayati Raj Act, three-year jail for corrupt practices

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to make changes in the state Panchayati Raj Act and any candidate found guilty of luring voters will face a punishment of three years in jail, state transport minister Perni Venkatramaiah said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet.

"If any candidate is found to have lured voters by distributing cash or liquor, he would be made ineligible to contest the polls and will also be punished with three-year imprisonment," Venkatramaiah told the media here.

"If the candidate is proven guilty even after the announcement of the result, he would still be ineligible," he said.

He said decisions had been pertaining to municipal polls and election process should be completed in 13 to 15 days.

"Election campaign tenure is five days for Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency and Zila Parishad Territorial Constituency elections and seven days for panchayat elections," the minister said.

The state government has also made it compulsory for the village sarpanches to reside locally.

Sarpanches have also been given decision-making powers in case of natural calamities or water scarcity.

The Andhra Pradesh has also approved setting up of a non-banking finance company Financial Services Ltd. (ANI)

