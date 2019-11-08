State education minister Adimulapu Suresh addressing a press conference on Friday in Amravati. Photo/ANI
State education minister Adimulapu Suresh addressing a press conference on Friday in Amravati. Photo/ANI

AP Education Minister slams oppn criticism on govt schools being converted to English medium

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:01 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Slamming Opposition parties' criticism of the state government's decision to convert all government schools into English medium, education minister Adimulapu Suresh on Friday termed the move 'historic'.
Addressing a press conference here, Suresh said, "Opposition parties are making an unnecessary issue over this. It is a historic decision taken by our chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy."
"English is mandatory for jobs and therefore there is a need for inculcating English language skills among students. English language will be introduced in a phased manner and special training will be provided for class 8 students," he added.
Speaking on the criticism by the Opposition parties, the minister said, "Will N Chandrababu Naidu and Kanna Lakshmi Narayana (president of Telugu Desam Party and state BJP president respectively) admit the children in their houses in Telugu medium schools? They are making it an issue only for political purposes."
"All the leading politicians are admitting their wards in English medium schools only," he added.
Suresh further asserted that English medium was not accessible to weaker sections of the society.
"The weaker sections should get access to English education. With this decision, English medium schools will be important in rural areas as well because there students who study up to intermediate in Telugu medium, face problems in higher studies," said Suresh.
The minister also informed that the teachers will be trained during summer holidays so that they do not face issues in teaching in English medium.
"In the future, only those teachers will be recruited who can teach in English," he added.
The minister stated that the government was also committed to development of Telugu language.
"YSRCP government is committed to the development of Telugu language also, that's why our government has revived Telugu Academy," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:29 IST

Rajasthan Dy CM criticises Centre, seeks restoration of SPG...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday attacked the Centre for withdrawing the SPG cover of the Gandhi family.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:24 IST

Air India flight makes emergency landing at Raipur, all passengers safe

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): An Air India flight -- AI 670 -- from Bhubaneswar to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Raipur, said India's national carrier on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:18 IST

SC to deliver verdict in Ayodhya case tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Saturday will deliver its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:18 IST

Congress attacks Centre on third anniversary of demonetisation

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Congress party on Friday attacked the Central government on the third anniversary of demonetisation and accused the ruling dispensation of changing the goal-posts for several times.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:09 IST

Jagan Reddy launches 'connect to Andhra' web portal

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched 'connect to Andhra' web portal which gives details about the donations received from various sources.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:57 IST

SPG to only protect Prime Minister; Congress leaders did not...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Special Protection Group (SPG) will now be dedicated to the security of only Prime Minister of India for various reasons, sources said here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:57 IST

KCR government trying to mislead HC regarding TSRTC employees'...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): BJP's state unit spokesperson Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Friday hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao led TRS government in the state, saying it is trying to mislead the High Court through its statement regarding the strike of TSRTC employees.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:50 IST

BJP-Sena should form govt in Maharashtra for people's welfare:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena should form government in Maharashtra for the sake of welfare of the people.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:43 IST

Andhra Pradesh: At least 10 die in road accident in Chittoor

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): At least 10 people died after a container lost control, hit the divider and later fell on an auto and a two-wheeler here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:43 IST

Rahul Gandhi thanks SPG for working tirelessly to protect him,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday thanked the Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel, who worked tirelessly to protect him and his family over the years.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:38 IST

Kolkata: Army chief visits Eastern Command

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday visited Eastern Command of the Indian Army in Kolkata here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:34 IST

Shiv Sena never launched any personal attack on Modi-Shah:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Amid political turmoil in the state, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday refuted former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' statement that her party had launched a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Sha

Read More
iocl