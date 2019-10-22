BJP leader Lanka Dinakar speaking to ANI in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
AP government using temples as revenue-generating engines: BJP leader Dinakar

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:16 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The YSRCP government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is using temples as "revenue-generating engines" instead of promoting Hindu religion, said BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Tuesday.
Dinakar, while speaking to ANI, said: "We raised the issue of the fees of VIP Darshan on September 7, as it is adversely affecting the faith and traditions of Hindu religion. The Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) claimed there was no such proposal."
"As per our information, the fee for 'VIP Darshan' ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 99,000. The government is intending to use TTD as a revenue-generating agency by collecting funds from crores of devotees," he added.
He further said: "People who are 'crorepatis' are encouraging the move. Does God give blessings only to those who have money or those who buy costly tickets? We object and want to fight to stop these activities by the Government of Andhra Pradesh. These practices are against the interest of the Hindu religion," he said.
The BJP leader said that they are examining to find out whether the state government is trying to divert the TTD funds. (ANI)

