AP govt serves demolition notice for Ganta Srinivasa Rao's guest house

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The authorities of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Thursday served a notice for demolition of the guest house of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA and Former Andhra's HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao situated in Bhimili.

The orgnisation in its notice had stated that the building would be demolished in 24 hours if Rao failed to produce legal documents of the building.

The guest house was built on the land taken on lease from one Kancharla Ravindranadh. Recently, registration has been changed in the name of Sai Pujitha, the daughter of Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

The authorities earlier declared the G+1 RCC building, in survey number 442 in Bheemunipatam, as unauthorized construction. The application submitted by the owner for regularisation (BPS 2019/VIS/BHE/36159) was rejected in July.

"We had applied for the Building Penalization Scheme (BPS) but the application was rejected immediately. Later a committee was formed by the government and they called us to Vijayawada after we again applied for the regulations. The organistaion put the notice on the wall of the building on Thursday evening and stated that it will demolish the building within 24 hours," said one of the supporters of MLA Ganta while speaking to ANI.

"The High Court has also given notice that if the government is planning to take action they must give us one week notice time. But, they have only given us 24 hours time. It is an injustice to us. These rules are only for TDP leaders," he added. (ANI)

