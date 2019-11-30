AP: Honey bees attack Irrigation Minister in Kurnool

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav was attacked by a swarm of honey bees while he was on a visit to a project in Banakacherla village in Kurnool district on Friday.

He was accompanied by MLAs T Arthur, K Rambhoopal Reddy, A Chakrapani Reddy and irrigation officials. The team first visited the water release system for Telugu Ganga and KC Escape canals.

Later they went towards the gates of Galeru Nagari canal. And when they were climbing the ladder the honey bees attacked them.

MLA Arthur, YSSRCP activists, and some reporters were stung by the bees.

All those who had been stung were taken to the Atmakur hospital for medical aid. (ANI)