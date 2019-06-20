AP Irrigation Min reviews Polavaram project progress, Jagan Reddy to visit site today

Polavaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar on Wednesday visited the Polavaram project site and reviewed the progress of the project.

Kumar was accompanied by deputy chief minister Alla Nani, Raptadu MLA Prakash Reddy, Polavaram MLA T Balaraju and others. There Kumar sought details about the project from concerned officials.

YSRCP cadres made elaborate arrangements to welcome the Irrigation minister as this was his first visit to the project site.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will visit the Polavaram project on Thursday. It would be Reddy's first visit to the project site.

YSRCP has been alleging corruption by earlier TDP government in the construction of Polavaram. The national project was started under N Chandrababu Naidu's rule. However, Reddy's government has yet to take a decision on how to continue the project.

On June 4, Reddy had directed officials to complete the Polavaram project on priority. (ANI)

