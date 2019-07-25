AP, Telangana govts will work in tandem for optimum utilisation of Godavari waters, says Jagan Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Reiterating that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments would work in tandem for the optimum utilisation of Godavari waters for mutual benefit, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said that all options will be explored to ensure that the waters would be taken to the arid regions of the state.

"We will try to maintain cordial relations with the neighbouring state of Telangana and are in discussion with it as to how best we can utilize the Godavari waters in the most effective manner through bilateral agreements which are mutually beneficial," Reddy said in an official statement.

He also said that the state government will maintain cordial relations with the Telangana government to work out a strategy to bring water to the parched regions of both the states.

"When Kaleswaram lift irrigation project was started Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister and he was a silent spectator. He could not do anything other than watching the project getting completed. He was the chief minister when the height of the Almatti dam was increased from 519 meters to 524 meters and he did not do anything," the Chief Minister said.

He also added that the engineering of irrigation projects has changed drastically and instead of dams, barrages are built to store water now.

"In the coming days the need for water will go up and the supply will be coming down. In this backdrop, we have to work in tandem with Telangana government to get water to Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar, en route providing water to nine districts in our state including Rayalaseema, Prakasam, Nellore and Guntur on our side and the southern region of Telangana," he said.

Further, he said, "Our mutual cooperation is only to make the optimum utilisation of Godavari waters when it is in spate from June to October. During that period about 3,000 tmc has been going down the drain. Even if we can lift 4 tmc per day during the rainy season when the river floods, we will be in a position to draw about 500 tmc of water in the 120-day period."

The Opposition is trying to politicize the issue by bringing in regional feelings, but we are open to all ideas and suggestions which will benefit the state and take the waters to the parched regions, the release quoted Reddy as saying.

Earlier, Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav said that the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have been working together for the maximum utilisation of river waters.

"The two governments are in the process of drafting a policy though which 480 tmc of Godavari water will be taken to Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar," Yadav said. (ANI)

