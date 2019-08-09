AP: Three youths washed away in floodwaters; one rescued, two missing

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Three youths aged approximately 25 were washed away in floodwaters at Appaanapalli village in Mamidikuduru Mandal of East Godavari district.

While two are yet to be found, one youth has been rescued by the locals.

Speaking to ANI, APSDMA (Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority) officials said that the three had gone for a swim in a canal of the Godavari River when they were washed away due to the high current in floodwaters.

Search operation is currently underway.

On Thursday Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy had conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas near the Godavari. (ANI)

