AP: Three YSRCP leaders file nominations for MLC seats

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Three YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders on Wednesday filed nomination papers for elections to the post of MLCs which are lying vacant in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

Minister of Animal Husbandry in Andhra Pradesh Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, former IPS officer Mohammad Iqbal and senior leader Challa Ramakrishna Reddy have filed nominations for three MLC seats vacated in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

The three candidates filed nominations in the office of Legislative Council Elections Returning Officer.

The notification for three MLC seats was issued on August 7 and August 14 was the last date for filing nominations.

The polling and subsequent counting will be held on August 26, however, the election is most likely to be unanimous as YSRCP has 151 MLAs in the Assembly. (ANI)

