AP: YSRCP, TDP complain to DGP, accuse each other of indulging in physical attacks

Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Party leaders from both- YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) met Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang here and accused each other of indulging in violence in places across Andhra Pradesh.

YSR Congress Party MLA from Mangalagiri, Ramakrishna Reddy, made a complaint to DGP Gautam Sawang, alleging TDP of indulging in physical attacks on YSRCP cadres.

"Unable to digest their defeat the TDP cadres are engaging in violence across towns and villages in Andhra Pradesh. They are also carrying out vulgar trolling against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other party leaders," Ramakrishna said.

Ramakrishna said he had doubts that the personal attacks on the image of the Chief Minister were being carried out at the behest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh.

"TDP is trying to create law and order problems in the state to get political mileage for the sake of forthcoming local body elections," he alleged.

Meanwhile, TDP leaders also met DGP Sawang and alleged of attacks on their cadres ever since YSRCP came to power in the state.

The TDP leaders alleged the law and order situation is deteriorating and numerous incidents of murders, rape, arson, and organized violence have taken place in the state. (ANI)

