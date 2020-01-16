APP has forgotten Anna Hazare, says Prakash Javedekar

ANI |

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saying that the party has forgotten anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare and has deviated from its ideology.

Speaking at a press conference here, Javadekar said, "Anna Hazare was betrayed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. They (AAP) forgot Hazare after getting power. In the past five years, the AAP had worked in a way that you feel what had happened with the party. The party got separated from the values of Hazare."

Javadekar also accused AAP of spreading lies and rumours regarding the CAA. "Delhi Chief Minister recently said due to CAA, crores of Hindus, Muslim and people from other religions will have to leave the country. I say at least read the CAA before commenting on it. The law does not take away citizenship it gives citizenship to those who suffer from religious persecution in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan."

"Those who face religious persecution in Pakistan they came to India and for over two decades failed to get Indian citizenship as there was no law. The CAA is the law to give them citizenship. Now the people understand this point," the Union Minister said in presence of senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel.

Praising the BJP government at the Centre, the Union Minister said, "Article 370 was abrogated from Jammu and Kashmir, and it helped in drastically reducing terror activities there. People of J-K want development, stability and peace. The removal of Article 370 helped in that."

"The Supreme Court's unanimous decision in Ram Temple issue was accepted by both Hindus and Muslims. The Lok Pal bill was passed by the Modi government while the AAP only did speeches on it," Javadekar said while praising the Prime Minister Modi-led NDA government.

"They (AAP) had said that they will not take residence or car. But when they came to power they took multiple residences and cars. So the people of Delhi will decide wisely in the assembly polls.

"The slogan for Delhi is "Dekgh Badla Hai Ab Delhi Dadlo" (Country has changed now change Delhi)," he added. (ANI)

