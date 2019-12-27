Appealing 13 CMs not to implement NRC, NPR: Yechury

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday appealed to the Chief Minister of 13 states not to implement National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

"We are appealing 13 CMs not to implement NRC and NPR," Sitaram Yechury told ANI, after addressing students at an Osmania University Library event on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC.

He also stated that the CPIM-led government in Kerala has already announced that they will not implement NRC and NPR.

"All the secular forces in the country should come together in this struggle," he added.

He further accused the BJP government of "saying untrue things" over the issue of Citizenship law and NRC which has since its passage from the parliament has caused quite a stir. (ANI)

