"Appreciate you are taking governance seriously," Delhi LG takes dig at CM Kejriwal, invites him for meeting

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, taking a dig at him and said that he appreciates the fact that the CM has started taking governance in the city seriously.

LG Saxena wrote, "I am in receipt of several letters from you over the past few days. At the outset, I would like to express my appreciation for the fact that you have started taking governance in the city seriously and getting into the intricacies of Constitutional provisions, Statutes and Acts that outline the multi-layered scheme of administration in the National Capital Territory of Delhi."

He further said that the provisions governing administration in Delhi emanate out of severe deliberations in the Constituent Assembly, State Reorganization Commission and the Parliament of India, apart from having been clearly interpreted by the Supreme Court of India on several occasions.



"While the same is amply clear for any practitioner of Statecraft, lawyer, scholar as indeed a common citizen concerned with it, for the sake of ample clarity, I would like to invite you for a meeting where we could discuss issues threadbare," LG further wrote.

Notably CM Kejriwal recently after the MCD house clash, questioned LG over the 'conflict of powers' and sought clarification over his official position on the term "LG/Administrator" used in the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act and said that the elected government (PM, CMs )across India will become irrelevant if 'Administrator' is defined as the president or governor.

To discuss all these issues, LG has invited CM to the meeting. LG VK Saxena wrote, "We used to meet regularly till October 2022, when you expressed your inability to meet due to your preoccupation with State Assembly and Municipal Elections."

"Now, that the same is over, it will be in the fitness of things that such meetings are resumed in the interest of consciously deliberative and conflict-free governance of the City, in the interest of its people. Your office may accordingly fix up any mutually convenient meeting date, which I am sure will lead to broader clarity," he concluded. (ANI)

