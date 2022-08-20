Armed Force Tribunal will boost pending court cases, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that the Armed Forces Tribunal will boost the cases lying pending in the Courts.

"Court cases from different domains and of diversity are increasing continuously in the courts, due to which their disposal has become time consuming...Armed Forces Tribunal will boost this," said Singh.

Singh's remarks came at the inaugural session of 'National Seminar on Introspection: Armed Forces Tribunal' that has been inaugurated with the aim to examine the functioning of the Armed Forces Tribunal, and established to ensure speedy and inexpensive justice to Ex-Servicemen, their families and War-Widows, besides the serving personnel of Armed Forces.

According to an official statement from the Defence Ministry, the objective of the seminar was to analyse its working, suggest remedies for any shortcomings, and resolve the problems and difficulties faced by the litigants in the course of availing speedy justice.

While Singh was present at the function as the Chief Guest, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju was the Guest of Honour.

The seminar, conducted as a part of Raising Day celebrations of the Armed Forces Tribunal, was also attended by some senior functionaries and officials of the Defence Ministry and the Law Ministry.

Earlier on Friday, the Defence Minister interacted with the jawans of Assam Rifles and 57 Mountain Division at Mantripukhari Army Station in Imphal and lauded their services by saying that the Indian borders are protected and safe due to the sacrifice of the Indian Army and its troops.

"...No matter which government is there in the country and try hard for making the country the richest in the world, the role of India's security forces plays the main role in securing the borders which is more important than anything else," he had said.

While on Thursday, he paid homage to the military personnel who lost their lives, during the landslide at Tupul in Manipur, back in July this year. He met their family members and gave cheques of Rs seven lakh to the wife of each soldier who lost his life. The events took place in "Virangana samman samaroh "at Bengdubi military station in Bagdogra siliguri. (ANI)