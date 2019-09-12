Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh

Armed forces need to be in forefront to tackle bio-terrorism: Rajnath

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Terming bio-terrorism as a "contagious plague," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that it was a real threat the world was facing today and asked the armed forces to be in the forefront of combating the menace.
Inaugurating the first-ever conference of Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) countries on Military Medicine here, he also called upon the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) of SCO countries to devise ways to effectively deal with new threats posed to soldiers by the ever-advancing battle field technology.
"The threat of nuclear, chemical and biological warfare adds to the complexity of the existing challenges and AFMS plays a vital role in identifying those challenges, defining the limits of human tolerance and suggesting strategies to mitigate the adverse health effects," he said.
Underlining the importance of building capabilities to deal with the menace of bio-terrorism, he termed it as a real threat the world is facing today.
"The bio-terrorism is a 'contagious plague'. The armed forces should be at the forefront of combating the menace," he said.
He asked the AFMS to have a clear, effective and rehearsed protocol with respect to casualty management strategies and said the protocols and strategies need to be devised taking into account not just the peculiarities of the operating environment and the nature of operations, but also competence and capabilities of AFMS.
Suggesting co-operation among countries during disasters to ensure that timely assistance reaches those in need even across international borders, he said the scale of magnitude of destruction following disasters can often overwhelm the resources and relief efforts of a nation and the medical services of Armed Forces form a vital component of humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations.
Identifying "Patient Safety" as another area which needs to be further strengthened, Singh stressed on the need for awareness on healthy practices of patient safety that will greatly enhance the combat effectiveness of military services.
"Patient safety does not end at making correct diagnosis and prescribing correct medication. Dispensing that prescribed medicine to the correct patient via the correct method plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety of patients," he said.
The Defence Minister said SCO is the "alliance of the East", due to its growing centrality in Asia-Pacific and described it as the primary security pillar in the region.
"SCO is the largest regional organisation in the world in terms of geographical coverage and population. It covers 22 per cent of the land mass, 40 per cent population and contribute to 20 per cent of world's GDP," he said.
Singh said India has been making positive contribution to SCO and actively participated in Ex Peace Mission in Russia.
Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said, evolving technology translates into more and more complex casualties and therefore, it is imperative that AFMS keeps pace with technology and expertise. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 17:10 IST

BJP to observe 'Seva Saptah' to celebrate PM Modi's birthday

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The BJP on Thursday said that it will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' starting September 14. Several social initiatives will be undertaken by the party leaders across the nation during this week-long period.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:52 IST

Cong to rake up economic slowdown issue in country-wide agitations

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Congress on Thursday announced that the party will organise a massive agitation across the country from October 15 to 25 over economic slowdown.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:46 IST

Court to pronounce order tomorrow on Vadra's application for...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): A special CBI court here on Thursday reserved its order on the application of businessman Robert Vadra seeking permission to travel abroad.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:32 IST

UP: 4 injured in gas tank explosion at HPCL plant in Unnao

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): At least four people sustained injuries in a gas tanker explosion at the plant of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:32 IST

SC refuses to pass order on listing of plea by disqualified K'taka MLAs

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to pass an order on the listing of pleas filed by 17 disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs against their ouster under the anti-defection law from the Karnataka Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:51 IST

Congress takes cue from RSS, to have preraks to increase outreach

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Taking a cue from BJP and RSS, who have "panna pramukhs" and full-time 'pracharaks' respectively, Congress has decided to appoint "preraks" to increase its outreach, spread its ideology and make people aware about party's stand on various issues.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:46 IST

Central govt should reconsider its decision on heavy penalties...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said that central government must reconsider the quantum of penalties under the new Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019 for traffic violations and give relief to the people.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:42 IST

Kashmir as integral part of India: Jamiat passes resolution, supports NRC

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The General Council of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, on Thursday passed a resolution stating that Kashmir is an integral part of India. The Islamic body has supported National Register of Citizens (NRC) and supported the government's stand on identifying foreigners in the

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:29 IST

We are sticking to old fines under Motor Vehicles Act: UP...

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Amid public outcry over the imposition of hefty fine under the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Ashok Kataria on Thursday said the state government is 'relaxing the fines for now.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:27 IST

Picture abhi baaki hai, says PM on govt work in the coming days

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Sep 12 (ANI): Launching a slew of development projects and schemes on Thursday in election-bound Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said government will take more substantial steps in the coming days saying "picture abhi baaki hai" (more is to come).

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:21 IST

India urges Beijing to open economy for Indian companies to...

New Delhi [India], Sep 12 (ANI): BJP Working president JP Nadda met Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, at the Party office here on Thursday and urged Beijing to open its economy for Indian companies to manage the trade deficit between the two companies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:18 IST

UP: Moving car catches fire, driver safe

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): A moving car caught fire near Daliganj area in Lucknow on Thursday.

Read More
iocl