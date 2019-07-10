Army soldier dies after barrel of 81 mm mortar bursts during field firing exercise

Leh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 10 (ANI): One Army soldier lost his life while two others were injured on Wednesday when the barrel of 81 mm mortar burst during field firing exercise near Leh.
The soldiers belonged to an infantry unit deployed in Ladakh. Army has ordered a court of inquiry into the incident. (ANI)
